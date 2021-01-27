A DENTAL practice manager has appeared at court after stealing thousands of pounds from her employer over a 12 month period.
Lisa Willows appeared before magistrates sitting at Newton Aycliffe on Monday, January 25, where she pleaded guilty to one charge of theft by employee.
The court heard that the 41-year-old worked at Skinnergate Dental Practise, in Darlington, as the practice manager when she stole £8,822.22.
John Garside, prosecuting, said the offence took place between October 3 2019 and October 4, 2020.
Willows, of Kimblesworth Walk, Newton Aycliffe, was represented in court by Ben Pegman.
The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report and Willows will return to Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on February 17.