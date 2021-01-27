A MAN who flashed his genitals at two teenage girls and threatened to "slash them up" has appeared at court.

Liam John Anthony Hewitt was "extremely intoxicated" in Darlington on November 4 last year when he exposed himself and threatened the teenagers, Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court heard.

Ian Martin, prosecuting, said the 27-year-old had been drinking for several hours before spotting the girls and shouting abuse and eventually dropping his shorts.

He added: "The defendant shouted at the girls, calling them 'fat f*****g c***s' and 'bus w*****s', before going on to drop his shorts and expose himself to them.

"He then threatened to 'slash them up' as they got into a car to leave."

Hewitt, of Burdon Close, Newton Aycliffe, pleaded guilty to exposure and using threatening and abusive words to cause alarm and distress.

Warren Ridley, mitigating, said his client was so drunk that fell over when he tried to pull his shorts back up.

Adding: "He is very distressed by his own behaviour. He has a few convictions but he has stayed out of trouble for five and a half years."

District Judge Tim Capstick said: "You scared the life out of these two young girls. I have read the impact statements and one of them was scared because of your threat to slash her up and the other because of you exposing yourself."

Hewitt was given a community order for six months and an eight-week curfew from 9pm till 7am.

He must also pay £100 compensation to each of the girls.