PUNCHES, kicks and bar stools were thrown during a pub brawl which forced revellers to seek refuge in a DJ booth, a court heard.

The group fight broke out in Avalon, in Darlington, on the evening of Friday, August 7 and resulted in a woman being knocked unconscious after being punched in the face by a man.

CCTV from the bar was played to magistrates sitting at Newton Aycliffe and showed the fight continue around the woman, later identified as Kylie Dale Bedford, who could be seen laid on the floor.

Bedford, 33, appeared at court charged with affray, along with Jack William Brassell, 20, and James David Sommers, 31.

All three pleaded guilty to one charge of affray and Sommers also entered a guilty plea to possession of cocaine after police found six wraps of the Class A drug in his pocket following his arrest.

John Garside, prosecuting, said all three defendants were involved in the fight along with others.

Adding: “The incident took place at around 9pm in Avalon.

"Punches and kicks were thrown and bar stools were also used during the incident which resulted in several women going into the DJ booth and staying in there until police arrived and arrested the defendants."

The court heard that the behaviour was "out of character" for all three defendants.

Stephen Andrews, mitigating for Bedford and Sommers, said Bedford had limited recollection of the incident and could not recall why the fight started.

Adding: "She had just lost one of her dogs and had consumed more alcohol than usual. She broke down when she saw the CCTV and she has not consumed alcohol since.

"With regards to Mr Sommers, he tells me he reacted after he saw his partner, Miss Bedford, being struck in the face. He accepts that this was not the best thing to do."

Bedford, of Grange Way, Bowburn, was fined £333 and must pay £85 costs and £34 victim surcharge.

Brassell, of Engine House Lane, Darlington, was given a 12 month community order with 60 hours unpaid work. He must also pay £85 costs and £95 victim surcharge.

And Sommers, of Durham Road, Bowburn, was fined £333 for affray and £200 for possession of cocaine. He must also pay £85 costs and £53 victim surcharge.