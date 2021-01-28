A MAN caught with indecent images of children for the second time was told to expect to receive, “a significant custodial sentence”.
The warning was given by to 29-year-old Jason Aaron Young at Durham Crown Court, after he admitted three counts of making indecent photos of children.
They relate to 309 images downloaded between December 1 and 8, last year, which put him in breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
His counsel, Alex Menary, asked for sentencing to be delayed to allow preparation of a background probation report on his client.
“He’s been out of trouble for some time, but has a previous conviction, from 2011.
“He received 12 months’ detention in a young offenders’ institution but did complete sex offender-based work when on licence, aged 20.”.
Judge James Adkin agreed to request the report, and asked the author to assess the risk of repeat offending posed by the defendant.
He told Young: “You have pleaded to a fresh charge of making indecent images. and you should expect to receive a significant custodial sentence, in due course.”
Young remains remanded in custody pending sentence, on February 16.