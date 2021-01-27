A GIRL has raised nearly £1,500 to help one of her close friends.
8-year-old Grace King, from Crook managed to walk 53 miles in 11 days – to raise money for the skin charity DEBRA.
She chose the charity for her friend Mason Crossley, who suffers with a rare skin problem.
Grace said: “I did the walk to help my friend Mason, as I’ve seen how this affects his life and I did this to help raise money for the DEBRA charity."
Grace walked from Crook to Willington and around the surrounding area.
She added:“I did it to keep motivated in lockdown and to do something positive. I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who sponsored me. I never thought we’d get as much."
Her mother, Helene Archer said: “I am super proud of how much money she has raised for her friend and the charity.
"Its hard to get the motivation to leave the house during lockdown."
Donations can still be made via: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/HeleneArcher