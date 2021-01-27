RESIDENTS hoping to take part in an annual Shrove Tuesday tradition are being discouraged from meeting.

Shrouded in secrecy but always well attended, hundreds of people from burly men to toddlers turn out every year to take part in the annual Sedgefield Ball Game.

It sees residents young and old unite on the streets of Sedgefield, in County Durham, to compete for possession of a small leather ball in a game that can often last all day – following a route known only to those who pursue it.

There are very few rules, but many conventions, including a free drink for the first player to take the ball into any one of the town’s pubs.

The game is believed to date back to the 13th century when St Edmund’s Church was completed and the stonemason challenged the townsfolk to a celebratory game of football, a time when health and safety was not a priority.

Each year, a resident is chosen to kick off the game by passing the ball through the bull ring on the green three times at 1pm in front of crowds of people.

There is only one aim of the game to kick the ball – which often sees grown men wrestling with each other wherever it lands.

Although from an outside perspective it may not seem like a gentlemanly game, it is universally agreed that everyone backs off when a youngster is near the ball to give them a chance to take part.

During the game, the ball is stolen, supposedly by rival villagers, but the interlude provides a welcome opportunity for the players to enjoy a few beers.

The ball is returned several hours later and again passed through the ring three times to determine the winner.

Despite the excitement, this year the Shrove Tuesday tradition will be very different due to the the ongoing pandemic.

The ball game has been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis much to the disappointment of ball game enthusiasts.

In a statement organisers said: “Due to the ongoing coronavirus situation, the traditional Sedgefield Ball Game will not be held this year. Leading local residents who have been prominent participants in the past are urging members of the public to not gather on Shrove Tuesday. In the future, the ball game will return with all of its history, energy and excitement, but this year, please stay at home.”

The announcement comes after the country was placed in a national lockdown, meaning people are discouraged from leaving their homes except for essential trips in attempts to curb the new, infectious strain of the coronavirus.

According to new figures published by Public Health England, in Sedgefield and Bishop Middleham the coronavirus infection rate stands at 262.9 cases per 100,000 people.

The statistics are based on the number of confirmed cases in the past seven days.