POLICE are issuing a further appeal for information following a serious crash in Staindrop.
The incident happened on January 12 shortly after 9am on the A688 at Keverstone Bank and involved a white Fiat Ducato van and a Nissan Juke.
Officers would like to speak to a potential witness – a woman who was thought to be cycling and between Barnard Castle and Staindrop and is believed to have stopped to speak to the man and woman involved in the crash.
Anyone who can help is asked to call Detective Constable Helen Towns or Detective Sergeant Jo Wright, from Durham Constabulary, on 101.
A 36-year-old man has since been charged with attempted murder, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and assaulting an emergency service worker in connection with the incident.
Bradley Smith, of Gregson Terrace, Seaham, appeared before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Saturday January 16.
He did not enter any pleas and was remanded in custody to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on February 15.