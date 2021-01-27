A CARER who befriended a vulnerable woman before stealing thousands from her has appeared at court.
Andrea Whytock, 49, appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on Monday after stealing cash from her victim and opening mail order accounts under her name.
She pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud and one of theft totalling £5,214. The offences took place in Ferryhill between July and October 2019.
John Garside, prosecuting, said: "The defendant has been a carer for a number of years and cared for [the victim] for approximately 18 months.
"During this period she developed a close friendship with the victim who allowed her to use her bank card. When the defendant took time off for a broken arm the victim lost contact with her and was given a new carer.
"In October 2019 she noticed her bank account had some unusual transactions and cash had taken from her account. The defendant telephoned the CPS herself to say that she was going to plead guilty to the offences."
Ben Pegman, mitigating, said: "This lady could not be more sorry for what she has done."
The case was adjourned for a report and Whytock, of Middlewood, Ushaw Moor, Durham, will return to Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' on January 27.