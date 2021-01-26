A TEAM of town planners has started a virtual journey from Land’s End to John o’ Groats to support a homelessness charity – and there are just days left for people to join them.

In light of the current coronavirus crisis, Chris Pipe, director of Planning House, wanted a challenge to lift the team’s spirits and give colleagues a focus for the year.

She said: “My team have all worked from home for a few years now and we know how difficult it can be at the best of times, so I wanted to set us a challenge that would keep us all physically and mentally well in the coming months.”

She and planning consultants Helen Heward, above, and Claire Hattam intended to take on the challenge themselves and raise some money for Durham-based charity, Durham Action on Single Housing (DASH), which provides accommodation with support to people who are homeless or are about to become homeless.

But as the coronavirus crisis unfolded, Mrs Pipe decided to open up the challenge to other people who are invited to run or walk 874miles – the distance from the southern tip of England to the top of Scotland - individually or as a team of up to four by December 31, 2021.

There will be prizes for whoever covers the distance first and medals for everyone who completes the challenge.

She said: “I thought we might get a few teams to sign up, but we’ve had more than 20 teams, consisting of over 50 runners so far – and registrations are still coming in. We would love to push it up to 50 teams to make it a real challenge.”

There is a £10 entry fee, which is donated in full to DASH, and participants can further boost the charity’s coffers by collecting sponsorship.

Planning House, which is organising the event, will also provide a prize for the individual or team that raises the most money for DASH.

DASH chairman Gary Eaborn said: “DASH provides housing and support to single homeless people and those who are vulnerably housed.

“This work is funded mainly through grants and income from rents and service charges.

“Grant income has not increased for several years but running costs have increased year on year, so any funds raised for DASH help to maintain the vital services we provide.

“The housing and support DASH provides has a positive impact on homelessness in County Durham and help people who were previously homeless or people at risk of becoming homeless to gain more stability in their lives and help them to move on to permanent housing.

“We are so grateful to Planning House and every single participant in the Dash4Dash challenge for their support, for the funds and awareness this initiative will raise, and wish them lots of luck.”

DASH offers support such as this cookery session with vulnerable women

Mrs Pipe added: “We really want to support DASH and raise as much money as we possibly can, but we do want to stress that it is not the sole focus – we want people to take part to help improve their physical and mental health at this difficult time.

“Exercise won't make your stress disappear, but it will reduce some of the emotional intensity that you're feeling, clearing your thoughts and letting you deal with your problems more calmly.

“The entry fee of £10 per person will be donated in full to DASH, so if that’s all you want to do then that is fine by us.”

For more information and to register visit planninghouse.co.uk/dash-for-dash/ by the end of January.