A TRIAL date has been set for a man accused of attempted murder following a stabbing.
Jamie Ian Marshall, 41, is accused of stabbing the victim in the neck during an altercation in Bishop Auckland in the early hours of Sunday, March 27, last year.
In a brief hearing at Newcastle Crown Court this morning, defence solicitor Robin Patton entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Mr Marshall, whose attendance at court was excused.
A trial, expected to last three days, was scheduled to begin on June 21 at the same court.
Mr Marshall had been on unconditional bail following his initial court appearance at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court but Judge Penny Moreland imposed conditional bail.
Mr Marshall must reside at an address in Taylor Road, Bishop Auckland, and was given an electronically monitored curfew between 9pm and 7am starting on Wednesday night.
And he was ordered not to contact prosecution witnesses directly or indirectly by any means.