AN appeal launched after the death of a much-loved North-East character has topped the £50,000 mark.
A life-saving fund was launched when Weardale grandad David Nelson, a self-employed builder, died of a heart attack in January, 2015.
At the same, there were no defibrillators anywhere in the dale and David’s family and friends were determined to provide “a safety net”.
On the sixth anniversary of the tragedy, the David Nelson Memorial Fund has exceeded £50,000, following a campaign backed by people across the dale.
As a result, there are now 20 defibrillators with public access in Weardale. In addition, the campaigners have funded five defibrillators for five local primary schools, another for the Teesdale and Weardale Search and Mountain Rescue, plus a cabinet to enable public access to a defibrillator at a caravan site at Westgate.
David’s daughter, Gillian Hutchinson, said: “The support from the people of Weardale has been fantastic – more than I could have ever imagined – and I can’t thank them enough.”
One of the defibrillators is known to have saved a life, although details of the person involved are being kept private.
