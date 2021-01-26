MPs have raised concern about the widening gap in education, as pressure mounts on the Government to publish a ‘route map’ back to the classrooms.

Since the start of the third national lockdown in January there has been much debate about if and when schools should return.

Now, many MPs are asking for clarity and a ‘route map’ of what teachers and parents could expect on the road ahead.

Boris Johnson said England’s schools would reopen “as fast as possible”, as he faced Tory pressure to set out a timetable pupils to return.

Richard Holden MP for Durham North West said: “Schools have, and are doing a huge amount to help the most vulnerable and children of key workers in terms of online education.

"They deserve real recognition for this.

"It’s also clear that the best place for our children to be learning is in school.

“Like many teachers and parents, I’m hugely concerned about the education gap widening during the pandemic.

“After the ‘at risk’ groups I want teachers, support staff, our emergency services and our front-line retail workers to get priority in vaccination and for schools to re-open as soon as it’s safe to do so, with at least a clear two-week window to allow schools to prepare for the safe return when it happens.”

The Prime Minister said the Government would be “looking at the potential of relaxing some measures” as England’s lockdown restrictions are reviewed on February 15 but could not guarantee that pupils would return to classes before Easter.

Mr Johnson said: “There’s nothing I want to do more than reopen schools, I’ve fought to keep schools open for as long as I possibly could.”

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is widely expected to confirm this week that there will be no return to the classroom after the February half-term break, as ministers had hoped.

A minister is expected to answer an urgent question on the issue in the Commons this week.

Labour MP for Blaydon Liz Twist said: "Schools should only open when it’s safe to do so.

"Being at school is really important for children, especially those who already face disadvantage.

"Wellbeing, mental health and educational attainment are crucially important, but right now the immediate priority has to be saving lives and stopping the NHS from being overwhelmed.

"A roadmap from this government would be welcome, but it has to be the right map at the right time.

"If the past year has demonstrated anything, it’s that the Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has a track record of making last-minute, haphazard decisions against the wishes of headteachers, teachers and school staff.

"I fully support school staff in my constituency, who are working hard to keep our schools open for vulnerable children and those of key workers in difficult circumstances.

"I know they have the support of constituents who contacted me expressing their concerns earlier this month."

In a letter to the Mr Williamson, Schools North East stressed the importance of a phased approach to schools re-opening.

This approach should consider local circumstances and the knowledge and expertise of school leaders.

The group stressed that a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach within the North East may mean that schools in areas of low transmission rates, will not be able to open more fully, despite it being safe to do so.

A spokesperson from Schools North East said: “This is a decision that must be made now.

"Schools now need reassurance that contingency plans are in place that take into account the differing levels of transmission rates across the country and protect school staff as they work tirelessly to support students in the pandemic.”