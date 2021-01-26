A RURAL cinema is get a new make over thanks to a councillor’s new funding.
The community cinema in St John’s Chapel Town Hall has been running for a number of years.
However, the current Community Cinema system has become outdated, and in need of upgrading.
The Town Hall Committee have been raising funds for some time, prior to lockdown.
A £10,500 grant from the Neighbourhood Budget of Durham County Councillor John Shuttleworth allows the project to be completed and the cinema reopen when life returns to some form of normality. Councillor Shuttleworth said: “The community cinema is very well used in Weardale and an asset for the local villages.
“Each Member pays a £2 per year membership to use it, and the £10,500 allows the facility to be upgraded and be one of the best in the North East. Credit goes to all the volunteers who run it."
Joan Warriner said: “The original projector and sound system was passed its prime, thanks to this funding we have got new equipment.”