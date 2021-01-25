A STRETCH of Morton Park Way, in Darlington, is to be closed while work is carried out to install drainage, and to allow for resurfacing of the carriageway.

Darlington Borough Council has confirmed that the road will be closed from the north side of its junction with Morton Road, north for 200 metres.

Drivers will need to use an alternative route via Yarm Road, the A66, Tornado Way and vice versa.

The work is scheduled to start on February 1 and for last two weeks.

Other residents of Darlington are being warned of a temporary closure in Jedburgh Drive to allow for a drainage manhole to be installed.

Motorists are being advised to use an alternative route, via Malvern Crescent.

Darlington Borough Council expects the closure to start on February 1, and the closure order is effective for three weeks.

Motorists across town are also being reminded of the closures in North Road to allow for electric cable works for Northern Powergrid.

The work started last week, and involves closures at the North Road junctions with Henry Street, Westmoreland Street, Wales Street, Eldon Street, Shildon Street.

Only one road is being closed at a time.

Darlington council anticipates that the restrictions will be in place for six weeks.

In planning applications this week, Darlington council’s planning department received a listed building application to install a lightning protection scheme at Darlington Memorial Hospital in Hollyhurst Road Darlington.

Application at the Memorial Hospital in Darlington

Other applications included garage demolition and new extension at a property in North Lodge Terrace, which is in a conservation area, and a listed building application for internal alterations and electrical work at a property in Coniscliffe Road, Darlington.

Among applications submited to Durham County Council, permission is being sought to demolish the parish hall and build four new homes, create access and parking in West Cornforth.

Rikki Brough, trading as Teesside Logistics (NE) Ltd, of Darlington, is applying for a goods vehicle operator’s licence to use a unit at the Dalton Gates Business Park, Dalton Gates, Darlington, as an operating centre for two goods vehicles and two trailers.