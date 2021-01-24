TWO men were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences following a police raid at a house in Newton Aycliffe.
Officers from the town’s police team executed a magistrates’ search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act, in Winterburn Place, on Saturday afternoon.
A small quantity of drugs was recovered and two men were arrested in relation to possessing and being concerned in the Supply of Class A drugs and taken into custody for questioning.
PC Holly McCabe, new to the beat team at Newton Aycliffe, said: "This warrant was obtained on the back of vital intelligence supplied by the community and we thank you for this support.”
Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is asked to call Durham police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555111.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment