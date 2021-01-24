A COUNCIL has apologised to residents and the former deputy town clerk, whom it was judged to have unfairly dismissed amid “moral disapproval” of her personal relationship with a councillor.

The atmosphere between staff at Barnard Castle Town Council began to turn sour in 2017 after it emerged that Jane Woodward had grown close to then councillor Roger Peat, whose wife Rosemary was in a home with Alzheimer’s.

Mrs Woodward found herself the subject of gossip and anonymous letters, which were referred to police, and was branded a gold-digger.

In 2019 Mr Peat resigned from the authority and Mrs Woodward was later dismissed from her post after the council cited “an irretrievable breakdown in relationships between her and her co-workers and councillors”.

She took the council to an employment tribunal and, following a six-day hearing in November, employment judge Seamus Sweeney found in her favour.

He upheld Mrs Woodward’s complaint of disability discrimination, on the grounds the council had failed to make “reasonable adjustment” for her depression and anxiety.

Complaints of disability discrimination by way of unfavourable treatment and of harassment related to disability were dismissed.

A remedy hearing will be held at a later date.

The tribunal heard that Mrs Peat passed away shortly before the hearing.

The council has now issued an apology to Mrs Woodward and to residents and promised a review of staffing matters.

A council spokesperson said: “Barnard Castle Town Council accepts the findings from the Employment Tribunal case in relation to the unfair dismissal of its former Deputy Town Clerk, Mrs Jane Woodward.

“It has been a difficult time for all concerned, and the council offers its unreserved apologies to Mrs Woodward and the electorate of Barnard Castle. “The council will now be looking to carry out a complete review of its policies and procedures in relation to all future staffing matters.”