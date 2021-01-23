AN app designed to make travel easier is coming to a popular County Durham dale.
Weardale Motor Services which run buses from Bishop Auckland to Stanhope is launching a new app next month which will make paying, and travel easier.
The company is also announcing a weekly ticket which can be purchased from the app.
Stuart Gray of Weardale Motor Services Ltd said: “Its not something we have ever done before here in Weardale.
“We are very traditional in the dale and I think that reflects our customers.
“But we must do all that we can to encourage everyone to get on a bus.
"I hope that when things get back to normal it will be easier for tourists to get a on bus at Bishop Auckland and visit the beautiful dale.
“The future will look very different after this pandemic.”
Most of the big bus companies already have apps, but very few small independent companies.
The app also allows for users to track where the bus is on its way to the bus stop. The app will refresh the map every ten seconds.
Mr Gray added: “We pride ourselves on being reliable and this continues our high standards."