ORGANISATIONS are benefitting from a big book giveaway to give library books a second chance.
Following a successful Facebook campaign, hundreds of surplus books which have been withdrawn from Durham County Council’s libraries, have been donated to new homes across the county.
Each organisation has received 100 books, with some lucky donors finding a golden ticket with their supply, offering an extra 50 books and 50 withdrawn music CDs.
Some of the lucky recipients include Ebchester Community Association, The Eden Miners Centre, Auckland Youth and Community Centre and Shildon Alive.
St Michael’s C of E Primary School in Bishop Middleham has also received 100 books as part of the campaign.
Beth Dawson, head of school, said: “St. Michael’s C of E Primary School is delighted to have won the library books as part of the Durham Libraries campaign. These books will allow us to stock our class libraries and give the children access to even more books. They will support us in embedding a reading for pleasure culture across our school.
“The children were so excited to receive new texts into the classroom. They have started to take them home already.”