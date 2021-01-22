MORE snow and ice may cause travel disruption tonight and early Saturday across North Yorkshire and County Durham.
The Met Office has warned to expect some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, increasing the likelihood of accidents and injuries.
Some roads and railways likely to be affected by snowfall, with longer journey times by car as well as bus and train services Showers will continue at times across many areas, these largely of rain and sleet at low levels across southern England and southern Wales and near coasts but will be of sleet and snow elsewhere.
These will bring a cover of snow in places. 1-3cm could accumulate at low levels, mostly across Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England but as much as 5-10 cm of additional snow may accumulate at higher levels of these areas.
Clear skies between showers will also bring the threat of ice.