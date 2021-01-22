ONE lane of the A1(M) southbound has been closed this morning due to stalled plan equipment.
Traffic is slow around Junction 60 with teh A689 at Bradbury, near Sedgefield, due to the incident which was reported at about 7.45am.
The inside lane is expected to remain shut for some time, possible overnight, as a crane will be needed for its recovery.
The Highways Agency North East tweeted: "If you are making an essential journey today on the the A1M southbound, please be aware that a lane 1 closure at J60 Bradbury is likely to be in place all day due to broken down plant equipment.
"The vehicle needs a crane to recover and will need the carriageway closing (likely overnight tonight).
"Due to the plant breaking down, we also have a small section of resurfacing that we could not complete. We are currently seeing minor delays in the area."