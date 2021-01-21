CLUBLAND’S big weekend bash in Blackpool has been moved back to later in the year to comply with what is hoped will be a relaxation of Covid restrictions.
The club federation, the CIU, has confirmed the 29th Beer and Trades Exhibition is to be moved to September from its original April date, following the decision by the union to reschedule the 2021 Conference Weekend.
Both events traditionally take place over the same weekend in April.
The conference, featuring the CIU’s annual meeting, is to be chaired for the first time by George Smith, the Durham branch chairman, who was elected national president in December 2019.
His bow at national conference was delayed when last year’s event was cancelled due to the initial lockdown.
But with the latest restrictions still in place arrangements are being made to reschedule events for what would have been conference weekend, April 10/11.