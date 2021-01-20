A MAN has appeared in court to face drugs charges after he was arrested following a raid on a house.
Miri Mekshi was arrested and charged with being concerned in the production of a controlled drug following the incident in West Terrace, in Evenwood, County Durham, on Friday.
Mr Mekshi, of no fixed abode, appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.
No pleas were entered and the 32-year-old was remanded into custody.
He is next expected to appear at Durham Crown Court on February 16.
Inspector Peter Lonsdale said: “We will always take action to disrupt the supply of illegal drugs in our neighbourhoods and I would encourage anyone with information to call 101.”