A VIDEO has emerged of emergency services rescuing a stranded delivery driver after his van got stuck in a ford.
The incident happened at a ford in Westgate in Weardale.
At 5 pm on Tuesday, January 19 fire crews from Bishop Auckland, Durham, Stanhope, and Middleton in Teesdale, along with the Swift Water Rescue teams were called to reports of a vehicle that had entered the water at Westgate.
On arrival at the scene, fire crews worked quickly and used water rescue equipment, to rescue the occupant.
A spokesperson from County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue said: “We're so proud of our Water Rescue Team and crews in what was very challenging conditions, we are so very proud of the quick actions our crews took to ensure the driver of the van was safely rescued."