THE North-East is a popular place to live, with the countryside and coastal spots within easy reach, but where is the most expensive place to settle?
Zoopla has put together a list of most expensive areas to buy a house across in County Durham, which the property site including Darlington and Stockton in results.
It's no surprised to see locations close to the beach and those deep in the countryside, both rich in history like much of the region, topping the list.
But good transport links, parks and community spirit are also valued by North-East residents.
House prices are based on the current average Zoopla Estimate of home values, revealing which areas are most expensive to buy a house in.
It comes as house prices in the North-East finally surpassed their previous pre-economic downturn peak in November 2020, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures released today.
The North-East continued to be the English region with the lowest average house price, which stood at £140,000 in November 2020. But this was higher than the previous peak of £139,400 recorded in July 2007.
The average UK house price reached a record high of £250,000 in November.
While the most expensive areas across County Durham and the Tees Valley do not reach the national average, they come well above the region's average.
East Boldon - Average value: £245,618
Barnard Castle - Average value: £223,945
Durham - Average value: £165,514
Darlington - Average value: £162,864
Billingham - Avgerage value: £160,741