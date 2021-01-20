RAIN will increasingly turning to snow during Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday may bring disruption in County Durham, the Met Office has warned.
Persistent rain over southern Scotland and the far north of England will increasingly fall as snow above around 100m during Wednesday afternoon and especially overnight into Thursday.
A few centimetres of wet snow may accumulate down to around 100m but above 200 m 10-15cm may settle with perhaps 20 -30cm above 400m.
Rain is more likely on lowest ground near the east coast and may bring some localised surface water flooding.
The Met Office has warned there will be possible travel delays on roads, stranding some vehicles and passengers; possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel; some rural communities could become cut off; and power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.