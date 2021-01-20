FLOOD alerts are still in place across the region following continuing heavy rain.

Storm Christoph brought heavy rain to much of the region yesterday, with weather warnings in place until tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for the whole of the North-East until 12noon on Thursday, with warnings that prolonged rain could lead to flooding and disruption.

An amber warning has also been issued across parts of North Yorkshire, including Hawes.

Last night, North Yorkshire County Council warned residents to prepare for flooding.

There are 45 flood warnings and 175 flood alerts in place across the UK.

Flood warning (flooding is likely - immediate action is required)

North Yorkshire

River Esk, Whitby

River Swale at Howe Village and by Skipton Bridge

River Ure at Roecliffe Caravan park

Flood alerts (Flooding is possible - Be prepared):

County Durham

Lower River Wear, Durham

River Skerne, Newton Aycliffe

Upper River Tees, near Barnard Castle

Teesside

Lower River Tees, Middlesbrough

North Yorkshire

Upper River Swale, near Richmond

Upper River Ure, near Aysgarth

Lower River Swale, Leeming

River Esk catchment, near Whitby

River Wiske, near Knayton

Lower River Ure, near Ripon