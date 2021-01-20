FLOOD alerts are still in place across the region following continuing heavy rain.
Storm Christoph brought heavy rain to much of the region yesterday, with weather warnings in place until tomorrow.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for the whole of the North-East until 12noon on Thursday, with warnings that prolonged rain could lead to flooding and disruption.
An amber warning has also been issued across parts of North Yorkshire, including Hawes.
Last night, North Yorkshire County Council warned residents to prepare for flooding.
-
Storm Christoph: North Yorkshire residents told to prepare for flooding
-
Man rescued after Morrisons van gets stuck trying to cross ford in Weardale
There are 45 flood warnings and 175 flood alerts in place across the UK.
Flood warning (flooding is likely - immediate action is required)
North Yorkshire
River Esk, Whitby
River Swale at Howe Village and by Skipton Bridge
River Ure at Roecliffe Caravan park
Flood alerts (Flooding is possible - Be prepared):
County Durham
Lower River Wear, Durham
River Skerne, Newton Aycliffe
Upper River Tees, near Barnard Castle
Teesside
Lower River Tees, Middlesbrough
North Yorkshire
Upper River Swale, near Richmond
Upper River Ure, near Aysgarth
Lower River Swale, Leeming
River Esk catchment, near Whitby
River Wiske, near Knayton
Lower River Ure, near Ripon