A DURHAM veterinary clinic that looks after the North East’s horses, ponies and donkeys has expanded with a new-look new veterinary team.
James Emson, a vastly experienced equine vet who has been working at the practice as a locum for three years, has stepped up to clinical director and will lead a team of five vets.
He has been joined at the practice by Lester Grant, who has become a permanent member of the team after also working as a locum.
Ruben Morris-Brown recently joined the practice after graduating from the Royal School of Veterinary Studies at the University of Edinburgh.
Kathryn Douglass joined Durham Equine on January 11 after three years as an equine vet at a practice in Northumberland.
Durham Equine Practice provides a 24-hour service for more than 5,000 clients, across Durham, North Yorkshire and Northumberland.