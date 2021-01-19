AN MP has announced the results of the survey he ran for his constituents, about the BBC.
Almost 1,000 constituents in North West Durham took part in Richard Holden's survey with clear results.
When asked about the high levels of pay at the BBC for some celebrities, 85 per cent of people stated that there needs to be pay restraint brought into place at the BBC.
A total of 82 per cent of people felt that the BBC does not offer either a good service or value for money.
Just 16 percent of people stating that the BBC does not need reforming.
Many constituents said that the BBC should be ‘self-sufficient’, and more impartial with its output.
There was criticism of the BBC’s decision to make over 75s not in receipt of pensioner credit pay the licence fee.
Many people saying that they had ‘lost confidence’ in the BBC.
However, there were comments welcoming the BBC’s focus on providing educational programmes for children during the pandemic and the BBC's regional output.