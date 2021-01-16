A MAN has been charged with several offences following a two-car crash in Staindrop on Tuesday.
It happened shortly after 9am on the A688 at Keverstone Bank and involved a Fiat Ducato and a Nissan Juke.
At the time, a spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called to an RTC on the A688 at Burnthouses Lane at 8.55am.
"We sent three ambulances and an officer and requested back up from the Great North Air Ambulance.
"There were three patients. One was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.
"The other patient was taken by air ambulance to the James Cook Hospital University Hospital in Middlesbrough.
"The third person who was walking wounded did not require transportation to hospital."
The driver of the Fiat, a 36-year-old man, was arrested and later charged with attempted murder, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and assaulting an emergency service worker.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court this morning.
The woman driver of the Nissan was injured and taken to hospital for treatment.
She has since been released.
A woman passenger in the Fiat was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.