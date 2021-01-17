WE'VE gone back in time to see how Newton Aycliffe looked back then - and how things here have changed.
Going into our archives, we've picked out four landmarks captured frozen in time and compared them to today.
SEE MORE: Slide these pictures across to see Durham in the 1960s vs today
Remember The Big Club on Sheraton Road, and what the leisure centre and Beveridge Arcade used to look like?
Using our interactive slide tool with your mouse, you can see how each area compares both, then and now.
1. 'The Big Club' on Sheraton Road pictured in the 1960s, one of the best known landmarks in Newton Aycliffe
2. The Newton Aycliffe Leisure Centre while under construction in 1974, it later suffered a fire in 1980s and was redesigned
3. Beveridge Way in Newton Aycliffe town centre pictured in 1962 - much of it remains recognisable to this day
4. The Iron Horse pub on Emerson Way captured as it was in 1954, it has retained its original name
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment