THE Government said a further 1,280 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Friday, bringing the UK total to 87,295.
Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 102,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.
The Government also said that, as of 9am on Friday, there had been a further 55,761 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 3,316,019.
The number of people in the UK to have been given a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine is 3,234,946 as of January 14. So far, 443,234 second doses have been administered in the UK, including 420,510 in England.
The recent cases in the North East and North Yorkshire are: County Durham: 29,236, was 28,879; Darlington: 5,397, was 5,337; Gateshead: 11,053, was 10,945; Hartlepool: 6,928, was 6,802; Middlesbrough: 8,836, was 8,693; Newcastle: 19,448, was 19,289; North Tyneside: 9,392, was 9,318; North Yorkshire: 22,875, was 22,587; Northumberland: 13,375, was 13,179; Redcar and Cleveland: 6,821, was 6,718; South Tyneside: 9,047, was 8,952; Stockton: 11,612, was 11,372; Sunderland: 16,477; York: 9,841, was 9,722. Total: 180,338.
