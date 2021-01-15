A SCENE which looks as though it could be from a movie has been captured by a train conductor in County Durham.
Jamie Hall captured the scene between Shildon and Newton Aycliffe after much of the region was hit by heavy snow on Thursday.
Parts of County Durham were so badly affected that dozens of schools were forced to shut, and roads were severely disrupted.
It comes as a yellow weather warning for ice remains in place across much of the North-East and Yorkshire today.
See it here:
