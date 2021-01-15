A HEALTH and wellbeing organisation has celebrated a key member of the team after 20 years of service.

The Pioneering Care Partnership (PCP) in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, has honoured its longest serving employee Becky Gustard.

Staff said the veteran worker is a highly regarded member of the community valued by staff, volunteers and clients.

Mrs Gustard started her PCP journey as a part time receptionist/administrator and over the years has developed and grown with the organisation, moving through several positions progressing to be a senior administrator, quality administrator and now is the compliance co-ordinator responsible for supporting the development of PCP’s many quality standards.

She also supports businesses in the North-East, by providing advice and guidance to enable them to achieve the 'Better Health at Work' regional standard.

The charity said her passion for helping people extends beyond her working role as she supports a number of charities through her love of knitting.

Mrs Gustard has made baby clothes for the Warm Baby Project, Twiddle Muffs to support individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia and made PCP Easter and Christmas gifts to raise money for the charity's hydrotherapy pool refurbishment fund.

Carol Gaskarth, PCP chief executive said: “Becky is a vital part of the team, she is great to work with and is caring, helpful and cheerful. Becky is passionate about helping people and well-respected by her colleagues.

"She is central to what we do at PCP and I am thrilled that she’s achieved the milestone of 20 years’ service and being PCP’s longest service employee. Well done Becky.”

