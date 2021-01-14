POLICE are searching for two men after a series of number plate thefts in a small town.
Officers from Crook Police appealing for information linked to an incident where four cars in Crook had their number plates stolen.
Police are looking to speak to two men caught on CCTV.
The incident is believed to have happened at around 11.40pm on December 22, in Park Avenue and St Mary’s Avenue.
It is also thought the men had a dog with them at the time.
If you have any information, call 101 and ask to speak to PCSO Katie Martin or email Katherine.martin@durham.pnn.police.uk