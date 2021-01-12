POLICE are appealing for information following a burglary in a small village.
Crook Police are investigating a burglary that took place in Howden-le-Wear.
The incident occurred at around 12.45pm on Monday, December 14 at an address on Plantation Terrace.
It is believed two suspects smashed their way through the French doors at the back of the property and once inside removed a sum of cash and jewellery.
Officers are now keen to identify the suspects and get the stolen property returned.
Anyone with information is asked to contact South Durham Crime team on 101 quoting incident number 272 of December 14.
