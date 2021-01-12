TWO police have been airlifted to hospital with injuries following a crash between a van and car on the A688 near Raby Castle, Staindrop.
A Durham Police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 9am we were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A688 near Raby Castle.
"There has been a two-vehicle RTC between a car and van. The ambulance service are on the scene.
"The road has been closed and it is anticipated it will be closed for some time.
"We would advise drivers to take an alternative route and take more time on the roads."
A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called to an RTC on the A688 at Burnthouses Lane at 8.55am.
"We sent three ambulances and an officer and requested back up from the Great North Air Ambulance.
"There were three patients. One was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.
"The other patient was taken by air ambulance to the James Cook Hospital University Hospital in Middlesbrough.
"The third person who was walking wounded did not require transportation to hospital."
The County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance.