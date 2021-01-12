TWO people have been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a crash between a van and car on the A688 near Raby Castle, Staindrop, on Tuesday.
A Durham Police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 9am we were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A688 near Raby Castle.
"There has been a two-vehicle RTC between a Nissan Juke and a Fiat Ducato. The occupants of the Fiat were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
"Officers are now appealing for dashcam footage following this serious collision."
"A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called to an RTC on the A688 at Burnthouses Lane at 8.55am.
"We sent three ambulances and an officer and requested back up from the Great North Air Ambulance.
"There were three patients. One was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.
"The other patient was taken by air ambulance to the James Cook Hospital University Hospital in Middlesbrough.
"The third person who was walking wounded did not require transportation to hospital."
Officers are now keen for anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV of the incident to come forward.
Contact 101 quoting incident number 62 of January 12.