PEOPLE hoping to finding out more about their family tree can do so through new online sessions with Durham County Record Office.
The Record Office is running an online family history course aimed at people who’ve thought about tracing their family but not sure how to get started.
The course will comprise of three talks, which are all bookable individually, and will explore some of the sources that family historians use at the Record Office.
Participants will have a choice of morning or evening sessions.
The course begins with a session on civil registration with sessions from 10am to 11am and 6pm to 7pm on Tuesday, January 12.
On Tuesday, January 16 there will be a session on the census, with two time slots 10am to 11am or 6pm to 7pm.
Sessions on researching parish registers will take place from 10am to 11am and 6pm to 7pm on Tuesday, January 16.
Sessions cost £5 and can be booked via: recordofficeshop.durham.gov.uk/pgEventResult
Booking in advance is essential in order to receive the joining link.
Early booking is advised.