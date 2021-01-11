A FIRE investigation is underway after a car was burned out in a suspected arson attack.
Police were called in the early hours of Sunday morning to Mary Terrace near Bishop Auckland following reports of a car on fire.
A spokesperson for Durham police said: “Officers attended along with our colleagues from County Durham and Darlington Fire and rescue service.
“It is believed the suspect used petrol to set the Mercedes alight.”
A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson and has since been released under investigation.