A WOMAN from a remote corner of the region has spoken of her joy after landing a role in one of decade's biggest television shows.

Christine Peart played Princess Anne's nanny in the Golden Globe and Emmy Award winning Netflix series The Crown, which is on its fourth series and watched by millions of viewers.

The 59-year-old, from Westgate, in County Durham, featured in a scene which was filmed at Ardverikie House, in the Scottish Highlands.

Ardverikie was used as Balmoral for the series and was previously the set for Monarch of the Glen.

Her non-speaking part in The Crown is Mrs Peart's latest role as a film extra – a hobby on which she is hooked.

The former businesswoman, who founded Weardale Soup, began working as a supporting artist when the fantasy series Beowulf was filmed in County Durham.

She applied for a part after reading an article in the now defunct Weardale Gazette about ITV making the series at Eastgate, in 2015.

She has since been an extra on a number of shows and cinema films including George Gently, Victoria, Deep Water, Tin Star, CBBC's The Dumping Ground, Strike, Gentleman Jack, To Walk Invisible about the Bronte Sisters and even a Bollywood film.

She said: “Although it can be very long hours, up to 12 hours or more on set, I wouldn't have missed it for the world.

“The cast and crew on The Crown where so friendly, can't wait to see what this year brings.

"Thank you to the Weardale Gazette for introducing me to the world of TV and film.”

Although she remains tight-lipped about some of the celebrities she has met and any future projects she has lined up, she said she has worked alongside some very famous people and loved every minute of her new hobby.

Mrs Peart added: "I watch TV with my husband Richard and son David, we have to watch everything twice, the first time we are SA spotting, looking out for all my support artist friends.

"My favourite was Beowulf and a set in Blyth. So many happy memories. I was lucky enough to meet the lovely Joanne Whalley, one of the nicest actors I've met.

"Often we film all day, then find the scene was cut, or only the back of a head is seen, or an elbow, but it's more about the experience, the travelling and making new friends.

"Of course we all hope for something exciting to come along, you never know what's around the corner."