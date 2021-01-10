THE freezing weather has produced some spectacular images over the weekend, with lakes and rivers becoming iced over.

The duck pond in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, was frozen over on Saturday - a very rare event.

Helen Johnson sent in the above picture of what was once the town boating lake in the Simpasture area of town.

Although it hasn't been used as a boating lake for many years, those days are still fondly remembered by many residents.

Helen said: "I used to go as a kid and was just telling my son how you used to be able to go on a boat there and also how Simpasture Park had a little shop there that sold ice creams and sweets.

"I wonder why these things closed down? They were great."

A frozen Summerhill Force waterfall at Bowlees in Teesdale

The big chill has also turned the Summerhill Force waterfall at Bowlees in Teesdale, above, into a giant icicle.

The falls, in front of Gibson's Cave, often freezes over at this time of year, producing this magical effect.

Visitors to South Park, in Darlington, have witnessed the park's pond frozen over a number of times in recent days too.

Geese find their feet on the frozen South Park pond

Meanwhile, The Northern Echo's Gavin Engelbrecht captured these beautiful snow scenes, below, near Hobson, County Durham, on Saturday.

However, the Met Office is predicting that temperatures will rise in the next few days, so these scenes may not last too long.