LEADERS from across the North meet “virtually” on Tuesday to discuss regional rail reform.
As the Government’s Williams Review on rail reform is expected to be published in the Spring, members of Transport for the North’s (TfN) Rail North Committee will discuss how it can take an active role in shaping the way the rail sector develops and runs.
The authority’s executive has set out a paper showing the role TfN could play.
David Hoggarth, strategic rail director for TfN, said: “In our submission to the Williams Review we have already made clear what we would like to see.
“This includes a rail sector where investment decisions focus on local needs and put passengers first.”