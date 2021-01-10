THE most popular takeaways in Newton Aycliffe have been revealed - with one achieving an almost six star rating.

Thousands of reviews have been left on the dozens of takeaways in and around the town which are trading through JustEat.

From Indian takeaways to pizza and kebab shops, eagled-eyed takeaway fans have been sharing their opinion in the review section.

We've looked at which takeaways have proven the most popular since they joined JustEat and have compiled this list.

1. Elachi Indian Restaurant

This restaurant on Beveridge Way is one of the highest-scoring takeaways in the town of all time with a staggering 5.38 out of six, based on 1,656 reviews.

One reviewer wrote: "It's been a really long time since we have enjoyed a takeaway as thoroughly as this one.

"Not only did everything arrive hot, it smelled amazing, tasted even better and to top it off you could even taste how fresh the ingredients were! No doubts where we'll go for our next takeaway."

2. Bengal Lounge

Bengal Lounge, which was named a finalist in the 2018 British Takeaway Awards, scored 5.28 out of six, based on reviews left by 617 people.

One reviewer said: "I think this is around the third time we have ordered food from Bengal lounge.

"Every time now has been lovely, we will be definitely ordering again in the future. Pleased we have found a nice take away that provides tasty food every time."

3. Masala Tandoori

This outlet on Cobblers Hall has been described as "outstanding" with an impressive rating of 5.27 out of six, based on 734 reviews.

One reviewer said: "Easily the nicest Indian in Aycliffe. Good quality food and tasty-especially the chicken. I order pretty regularly from here."

4. Pizza & Go

Serving pizza and Italian, Pizza & Go on Neville Parade doesn't fail to impress as it has been scored 5.09 out of six, based on 498 reviews.

One reviewer said: "Used to order from here all time and I’ve missed it so much.

"Was passing to pick a couple of bits up and thought I’d get some food. Got the meal deal 1 with pizza and Parmo. Everything was cooked to perfection! They looked really busy tonight too but still manage to make nice food."

5. Cibo

Serving a range of chicken dishes, this takeaway on Grenwell Road attracts 4.94 stars out of six, based on 1,425 reviews.

One reviewer said: "Ordered a crispy chicken wrap meal, onion rings, Cesar salad, sweet and sour noodles and all 3 of us gave 10/10. Great variety to deal with fussy eaters and everything tasted great and arrived hot."

6. Coffee Pronto

Serving up a mix of British dishes and and well-known for its breakfast range, this venue on Beveridge Way gets 4.86 out of six, based on 957 reviews

One reviewer said: "A lovely, filling breakfast that arrived hot and on time. The smoothie was also fantastic!."

7. Mancinis

This takeaway on St Elizabeth Close scores 4.81 out of six, based on reviews left by 1,033 people.

One reviewer said: "Food was lovely, generous portions. Whoever is in charge is really making up for past problems here. Best in town now."

8. Café Pronto Express

Although technically the highest scoring, this takeaway on Beveridge Way has so far attracted just ten reviews as it is listed as one of the newest in town.

It still makes the list as out of those ten, it gets 5.63 stars out of six.

One reviewer said: "Lovely food, although a little pricey and the kids pizza wasn’t great but everything else was delicious. The toffee apple crumble sundae was amazing."