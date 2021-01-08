TWO friends decided to brave the elements, to raise money for a cause close to home.

Phil Hetherington and friend Steven Dunn walked, in fancy dress, from the Royal Mail office in Bishop Auckland to the Royal Mail office in Hartlepool.

The walk covered a distance of 23.8 miles and took the pair seven hours to complete.

They had to face sub zero temperature on their way as well as navigating over and around busy roads.

Mr Hetherington said: “The cold didn’t hit us until we got to the out skirts of Hartlepool, I think it was because we were determined to get there and at that point there was no turning back.

“I have raised money for two County Durham charities, and I thought it would be good to raise some money for my hometown of Hartlepool.”

A total of £380 was raised for Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice through an online fundraiser.

£50 was donated in person by people passing them on the roads.

Mr Hetherington added: “People would stop on the road just to give us some money, it was very good of them.”

Mr Dunn said: “I was diagnosed with a brain tumour in September but when I was asked to join Phil I jumped at the chance.

“I finished radiotherapy in November, but I still think there are people who are less fortunate than me.

“I just cannot believe the generosity of people, I hope it motivates people to do things for charity.

“If I can do it anyone can, I know Phil is planning more fundraisers and I am 100 per cent behind him."