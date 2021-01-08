A RETIRED Durham police dog has found love and affection with his new owners down in Kent.
Kennel hands for Durham Constabulary were overwhelmed with the amount of applicants who wanted to give Buzz a new home and, not surprisingly, the first couple to see him fell in love with him.
The seven-year-old German Shephard found new owners in Liz Blackmore, and husband Martin, in November.
The couple have been giving him lots of love and attention.
Mrs Blackmore used to work as kennel staff for Thames Valley Police and run a boarding kennel for The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.
The couple have owned several German Shepherds and, sadly lost their last one Rudy, aged eight, last February.
Mrs Blackmore said it was a joy to have another dog in the house, especially as Mr Blackmore, an electrician, was having to self-isolate.
She said: “He’s such an affectionate little boy – he loves kisses and cuddles and chewing a good stick on a walk.”
