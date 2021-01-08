BISHOP AUCKLAND town centre seemed like a ghost town yesterday as residents stayed indoors to adhere to the recently updated Covid guidelines.
The high street stood silent and little traffic could be seen across the town, with very few people venturing into the centre.
The Northern Echo captured the following images showing Newgate Street and Railway Street looking empty through the centre of town early yesterday afternoon.
Take a look below:
Bakeries, pubs, and other local businesses stood silent through Newgate Street, which runs through the centre of town, and very few people could be spotted.
Little traffic could be seen and buses were the only regular sight, though many were empty.
Pubs, cafes and restaurants stayed closed in adherence with Tier 4 restrictions, as done in the prior lockdowns.
The Arriva bus service still ran regularly throught the town, though had little to no passengers.
The Hippodrome building, which ordinarily holds bingo nights in the hall, looked almost unrecognisable in the eerie silence and stillness of the street.
A usually busy road, Railway Street had barely any traffic, and the only people around were dog walkers or those in groups of two.
Picture: SARAH CALDECOTT
