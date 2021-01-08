A RETIRED police officer is trying his hand at a new career with his long-time passion for music.

William Cline Bailey has used the time in lockdown to channel his music passion into an EP.

Using the themes of lockdown such as isolation and loneliness to create a relaxing jazz track.

Mr Bailey was introduced to music at an early age when he joined the choir at Zion Methodist Church, Freetown, Sierra Leone.

His love for music was developed in the choir whilst performing secular music.

Listening to soul, reggae and jazz funk also had a profound influence.

When he moved to Nigeria with his family, he was greatly influenced by Afro beat and began to consider the decision of becoming a musician.

His passion for disco and jazz funk further developed, when he was mentored by Abou Whyte, a leading vocalist and percussionist based in Sierra Leone.

At this stage he began writing his own songs.

Whilst at University in Moscow, Russia he joined a Ghanaian band as a drummer and performed highlife, reggae and pop music.

He also continued to write and perform his own music.

However, this was all put to the side when he got a job in the London Metropolitan Police.

Although it was a job he loved, it meant he did not have time to concentrate on his music, which was put on the back burner.

However, Mr Bailey did not give up all together, having always dreamed of releasing an album.

After retiring from the Metropolitan Police and moving to Rookhope, County Durham in 2015, Mr Bailey has concentrated on expanding his music career.

Being in an isolated village at the top of Weardale inspired Mr Bailey to write the music for his first EP 'Solitude'.

Mr Bailey said: “A lot of people are anxious right now with everything that is going on in the world, my music is something to relax people.

“I decided to do an EP as I am starting my music career off later in life."

He recorded the four track EP in Scarborough with session musicians.

It can be downloaded from Itunes and streamed on Spotify.

He added: "I have always been influenced by music and it is one of my great loves in life."I am hoping to release three more singles in the next few months. I think its what people need."

He also hopes to release a second EP in May of this year, and a full album in 2022.