AN MP got into the Christmas spirit as he paid a visit to Durham Distillery to see first-hand how they produce their famous Gin.

Durham Distillery was founded in 2014 and has gone from strength-to-strength growing their online and direct sales last year despite the pandemic.

Their products have become a firm favourite for people across the area.

The distillery has also gone to great lengths during the coronavirus pandemic to help their local community by providing NHS discounts and producing and distributing essential hand sanitiser.

They are also investing in a brand-new Distillery in central Durham to produce the North East's first ever Single Malt Whisky.

Jon Chadwick who runs Durham Distillery said: “We have asked Mr Holden to take the message back to Westminster that the best way to support businesses like ours across the country would be to ensure we have a fair duty regime in the upcoming budget, lowering the cost of a well-deserved gin and tonic for our customers.”

Mr Holden said: “Having assisted his company with financing matters and other issues related to the lockdown earlier this year, it was good to see how his distillery works and how they create, develop and finesse their excellent product.

“I also had the opportunity to discuss Jon’s plans for expansion and look forward to working with him more in 2021 on my work to boost awareness of regional food and drink produce from County Durham which I know the UK Spirits Alliance are keenly supporting too.”