POLICE who became suspicious of two men whilst on patrol discovered a cannabis farm, after the suspects ran off and led officers straight to it.
PC Gavin Laycock and PC Scott Ruddick encountered two men on their patrols around Gurney Valley, near Bishop Auckland, yesterday.
When the officers stopped the 31-year-olds, the suspects scarpered in different directions.
One of them ran into a house in Gurney Terrace, where the officers found a cannabis grow inside.
Both men were caught and were taken to Darlington Police Station for questioning while officers dismantle the drugs operation.
Neighbourhood Inspector for Bishop Auckland, Peter Lonsdale, said: “This is a classic case of good old-fashioned police work when something doesn’t quite sit right and you have to trust your gut instinct to dig a little deeper.
“PC Laycock and PC Ruddick demonstrated this in true style today and thanks to their quick thinking, these drugs will never hit the streets and bring misery to residents.”
Report suspected crime to police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555111.