A PROLIFIC offender who has almost 200 convictions has found himself back in the dock after breaching a court order, again.

Thomas Todd has breached a criminal behaviour order (CBO) which prevents him from entering Durham City whilst intoxicated at least 32 times, Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court heard.

After police were called to Babylon, on New Year's Eve, they found the 61-year-old covered in his own vomit and slurring his speech, whilst repeatedly telling officers he was 'drunk.'

Oriana Frame, prosecuting, said: "At around 8.30pm officers were called to Babylon where they found the defendant acting in an aggressive way whilst sitting on the steps outside.

"His speech was slurred, his eyes were glazed, he had vomit down his front and he had urinated himself.

"He was arrested and whilst he was being searched he said 'it's New Year's Eve, I'm drunk.'

"He fell to the floor and had to be helped up by officers."

The court heard that Todd, of Hawthorn Road, Bishop Auckland, was made subject of the CBO in March 2019 and has since breached it 32 times.

Most recently on December 21, only ten days prior to this incident, when he was fined £50. The fine was added to the £7,723.09 already owed to the court in fines and costs which is being paid back at £5 per week.

The 61-year-old, who is unemployed, has 183 previous convictions for 271 offences. He pleaded guilty to one count of breaching a criminal behaviour order.

Adam Scott, mitigating, said his client was a chronic alcoholic and that going to Durham was part of his routine.

He said: "I am not saying this behaviour is in any way acceptable, but he is a chronic alcoholic.

"He has a drink, goes to the river in Durham, feeds the ducks, then goes back to the bus station to get the bus home.

"On New Year's Eve he's got himself in this awful state, which is what Mr Todd does unfortunately.

"When he is sober he is a gentleman and he is very pleasant to deal with but he is such a long-standing alcoholic that he is never going to change, frankly. He's always going to be this way.

"He was 15 years homeless and he was much more of a menace than he is now, committing much more offensive crimes.

"You can send him to prison, of course you can, but I am seeking to convince you not to do that so he does not lose his home."

Magistrates fined Todd £50 but told him it was considered "already paid" as he had spent two nights in custody following his arrest.

Adding: "You have nothing to pay."